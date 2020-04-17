Florida opening 2 walk-in test sites in underserved places

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will open two walk-in coronavirus testing sites in the Fort Lauderdale area to ensure people who can't get to drive-up locations have a way to get checked, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

The two sites are in predominantly African American communities in Broward County, which has been one of the hardest-hit places by the virus. Many people in such areas rely on public transportation or other means to get around and have difficulty getting to a drive-up testing site.

“No one has to test. But it allows this to be brought to communities that may have been underserved,” said DeSantis, a Republican, outside the Urban League offices in Fort Lauderdale. DeSantis also wore a mask when not speaking at the news conference. "You can walk up to the site to receive a test or you can make an appointment to be tested.”

State Department of Health statistics show that more than 225,000 people have been tested for the virus in Florida. DeSantis said about 56,000 of those tests have been at drive-up sites around the state. So far, more than 24,000 people in Florida have tested positive, leading to more than 3,500 hospitalizations and 686 deaths.

“We are going to be doing this hopefully in other places in Florida,” DeSantis said of the walk-in test sites.

