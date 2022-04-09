Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl FREIDA FRISARO, Associated Press April 9, 2022 Updated: April 9, 2022 10:40 a.m.
Huston Ochoa, a clinical counselor for The Spot, hands out samples of Narcan, which can reduce opioid overdoses, to spring breakers on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla., on March 31, 2022. Community activists are warning spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs being laced with the dangerous opioid fentanyl, and offered them an antidote for overdoses _ which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Freida Frisaro/AP
Huston Ochoa, a clinical counselor for The Spot, hands out samples of Narcan, which can reduce opioid overdoses, to spring breakers on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla., on March 31, 2022. Community activists are warning spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs being laced with the dangerous opioid fentanyl, and offered them an antidote for overdoses _ which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Freida Frisaro/AP
The mobile medial van for The Spot, a local outreach group, is parked by the beach on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla., on March 31, 2022. Community activists are warning spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs being laced with the dangerous opioid fentanyl, and offered them an antidote for overdoses _ which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Freida Frisaro/AP
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — In the days after a group of West Point cadets on spring break were sickened by fentanyl-laced cocaine at a South Florida house party, community activists sprang into action.
They blitzed beaches, warned spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs cut with the dangerous synthetic opioid and offered an antidote for overdoses, which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FREIDA FRISARO