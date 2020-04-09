Florida governor OK's stricter thresholds on ballot measures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a slate of bills into law Wednesday, including one that would make it more difficult to place citizen initiatives on the ballot and another that would extend the life of the agency that promotes tourism in a state already hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

In an email sent out late Wednesday, the governor's press office announced that DeSantis signed seven bills into law.

In addition to keeping Visit Florida operating for another three years and raising the threshold on ballot measures, the governor approved sales tax "holidays" that would reduce state revenues by about $50 million and he gave his blessings to fireworks legally going off on New Year's Day and July Fourth.

Dozens of other bills await the governor’s consideration, but the Republican-controlled Legislature sends legislation incrementally as a courtesy to the governor.

During its session, legislative Republicans muscled through new thresholds for placing constitutional amendments on the ballot. That includes higher triggers for judicial review of proposed initiatives and expanding requirements on where signatures are gathered to qualify a measure for the ballot.