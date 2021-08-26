Florida, domestic violence agency settle fight over CEO pay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will receive $5 million in a settlement with a nonprofit domestic violence agency and its former CEO, who were sued over exorbitant pay the state said should have gone to domestic abuse shelters, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Thursday.
The state investigated the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence after learning president and CEO Tiffany Carr received $7.5 million in compensation, much if it in paid time off, for the three years before she resigned in November 2019.