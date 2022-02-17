Florida House passes GOP 15-week abortion ban ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 12:31 a.m.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans in the Florida House of Representatives early Thursday approved a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, moving to tighten access to the procedure ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit abortion rights in America.
The GOP-controlled House passed the 15-week abortion ban after several hours of debate between Democrats who said the measure would impose an unnecessary burden on women and Republicans who said they were protecting the unborn.
ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE