Florida House OKs bill to prevent condominium collapses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In response to the Surfside condominium collapse that killed 98 people, the Florida House unanimously passed a bill Thursday that would require statewide recertification of any condo building above three stories high.
The bill would require recertification after 30 years, or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of the coast, and every 10 years thereafter. The Champlain Towers South was 40-years-old and was going through the 40-year-recertification process required by Miami-Dade County when it collapse last June.