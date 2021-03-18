Florida House OK's campus 'viewpoint diversity' measure BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press March 18, 2021 Updated: March 18, 2021 6:12 p.m.
1 of5 FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, a supporter of white nationalist Richard Spencer, center in white shirt, tries to cover up as he clashes with the crowd after a speech by Spencer at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Florida Republicans are spearheading a legislative effort that they argue would protect free speech at the state's public universities. The proposal prevents universities from "shielding" students from differing perspectives even if the broader campus community finds those views to be offensive. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, white nationalist Richard Spencer speaks at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Florida Republicans are spearheading a legislative effort that they argue would protect free speech at the state's public universities. The proposal prevents universities from "shielding" students from differing perspectives even if the broader campus community finds those views to be offensive. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, a protester shouts down White Nationalist Richard Spencer during a speech at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Florida Republicans are spearheading a legislative effort that they argue would protect free speech at the state's public universities. The proposal prevents universities from "shielding" students from differing perspectives even if the broader campus community finds those views to be offensive. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Republican-led effort promoting ideological diversity on college campuses won approval Thursday in the Florida House after sparking debate over intellectual freedom, free speech and liberal bias in the state's public institutions of higher education.
Florida is among about a dozen states debating legislation over free speech on campuses, many of the measures pursued by Republicans concerned about conservative views being drowned out by liberal voices.
Written By
BOBBY CAINA CALVAN