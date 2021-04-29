Florida GOP awaits governor's signature on new voting rules BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 10:34 p.m.
1 of3 Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani asks a question during a legislative session, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Florida Rep. Blaise Ingoglia speaks during a legislative session, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers were poised to finalize new rules on voting by mail and tighten ID requirements for routine voter registration changes — as Republicans hailed their state as a national model while Democrats had neighboring Georgia weighing heavily on their minds. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —
After praising Florida’s elections as a national model, the state’s Republican lawmakers moved to rewrite a litany of rules they said would enhance the integrity of future elections despite critics who called that a partisan attempt to keep some voters from the ballot box.
Written By
BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and BRENDAN FARRINGTON