Floods fuel climate debate in Germany's election campaign FRANK JORDANS and BRAM JANSSEN, Associated Press July 21, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 8:39 a.m.
Armin Laschet (CDU), Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, gives a press conference in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Laschet and Chancellor Merkel have visited Bad Muenstereifel, which was badly affected by the storm. (Oliver Berg/DPA via AP, Pool)
FILE - In this July 18, 2021 file photo Markus Soeder, right, chairman of the CSU and Bavarian minister-president, and Olaf Scholz, center, federal finance minister and candidate for chancellor, talk with residents affected by flooding in Schoenau, Germany. (Felix Hoerhager/dpa via AP)
A house is completely torn open after the flood in Marienthal, Germany, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The flood destroyed numerous houses here as well. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)
A house is completely torn open after the flood, behind it a destroyed bridge can be seen in Marienthal, Germany, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The flood has also destroyed numerous houses here. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)
6 of6
LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — As Germany reels from the deadliest inland floods in living memory, one word has been on the lips of leading politicians: “klimawandel,” the German word for climate change.
Last week's disaster has propelled the issue of global warming to the fore of an election campaign that will determine who succeeds Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall after her 16 years in office.
FRANK JORDANS and BRAM JANSSEN