Flooding north of Mexico City leaves streets submerged
TULA, Mexico (AP) — Two days after flooding claimed at least 14 lives north of Mexico's capital, the streets of Tula remained submerged Thursday as full reservoirs upstream continued releasing more water.
Mexican authorities say heavy rains in recent days in central Mexico filled the area’s reservoirs to their capacity forcing water releases that only added to woes downstream in places like Tula.