Flags lowered for Rep. Glanzer who died of the coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. Bob Glanzer who died earlier this month from coronavirus complications.

The order was in effect Thursday until sundown on Monday, the day of his funeral.

Noem called Glanzer a man of true integrity and someone she greatly respected. The 74-year-old lawmaker had fallen ill almost two weeks ago before his death.

He was part of a cluster of COVID-19 cases around Huron. Glanzer’s wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law all had the virus, and Glanzer’s 51-year-old niece, Mari Hofer, died of it, according to Hofer’s husband, Quint Hofer.

Glanzer represented District 22, which is Beade and Kingsbury counties.