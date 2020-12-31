Flags at half-staff Saturday for officer who died of virus

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered all U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at Laclede County's government buildings on Saturday to honor a Lebanon police officer who died of COVID-19.

Officer Kendle Blackburn died Monday. A news release from Parson's office said Blackburn contracted the virus in November while on duty.

Parson said that Blackburn was known “as the friendliest police officer in Lebanon.”

Services for Blackburn are on Saturday.

Blackburn was 55 and served as a law enforcement officer for more than two decades.