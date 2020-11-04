https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Fisherman-dies-in-Alaska-falling-from-boat-15701403.php
Fisherman dies in Alaska after fall from boat, police say
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man has died after falling off his 75-foot (23-meter) fishing boat and into an Alaska harbor.
Ronald Cameron, 65, drowned on Monday after trying to tie up his Washington state-based fishing boat in sizable winds, The Bellingham Herald reported.
Sitka police said they received a report of a person floating face down in the water. Authorities located Cameron's body and emergency workers pulled him from the water, police said in a statement.
Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene.
No foul play is suspected in Cameron’s death, the Sitka Police Department said in a statement.
View Comments