First batch of coronavirus vaccine arrives in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota received its first doses of a coronavirus vaccine on Monday and set about getting it to workers at a Fargo hospital who have been treating COVID-19 patients.

A box of 2,925 doses of the Pfizer, Inc. vaccine packed in dry ice arrived at Sanford Health just before 7 a.m., a moment that the organization’s head of pharmacy said created “a tremendous amount of joy and happiness.” The hospital was to began administering the vaccine Monday afternoon.

“It is definitely like Christmas came early,” said Jesse Breidenbach, Sanford's senior executive director of pharmacy. “It's really hard to describe the significance. So much planning went into this. There was so much anticipation and I think a lot of relief that we're all hoping to get from this vaccine.”

Dr. Avish Nagpal, an infectious disease specialist who has been treating COVID-19 patients at Sanford, was scheduled to get the first shot. The hospital planned to administer the first doses to staff working in COVID-19 units, intensive care units and emergency departments.

Along with another shipment that came through the state, Sanford was expecting to administer 3,400 doses in the first round to workers in Fargo and at its rural satellite locations in Mayville and Hillsboro.in eastern North Dakota.

North Dakota has been at the focal point of infections since the virus began sweeping the Plains in the summer. The state for many weeks led the country in the number of cases in relation to population, and its death toll is fourth in the nation per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

While the state has recently seen a decline in cases, Breidenbach said it's refreshing to have the medicine that will “fight directly” against the virus. Nicole Peske, spokeswoman for the North Dakota Department of Health, said the vaccine should be available to “additional groups” sometime in January, but she wasn't specific.

“It is that light at the end of the tunnel," he said. “We're starting to feel like we're winning.”