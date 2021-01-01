First Day Hike tradition continues, with virus precautions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The First Day Hike tradition is continuing in Rhode Island for 2021, but with several changes because of the coronavirus pandemic, state environmental officials say.

The Department of Environmental Management is inviting residents to #WalkOff2020 and celebrate the New Year on Friday with a hike at a state park.

But people are being asked to go hiking only with members of their immediate household, stay physically distanced from other groups and wear masks. There will not be scheduled guided walks this year.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative to encourage people to get outdoors. Last year nearly 85,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking more than 176,000 miles nationwide.

Participants can pick up commemorative pins at several state parks, including Burlingame Campground, Charlestown; Colt State Park, Bristol; Fort Adams State Park, Newport; Goddard Memorial State Park, Warwick; John H. Chafee Nature Preserve, North Kingstown; and Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln.