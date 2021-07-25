Fires ravage Italian island of Sardinia, forcing evacuations July 25, 2021 Updated: July 25, 2021 9:28 a.m.
1 of12 Cars are parked by the road as fires have been raging through the countryside in Cuglieri, near Oristano, Sardinia, Italy, early Sunday, July 25, 2021. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in many small towns in the province of Oristano, Sardinia, after raging fires burst in the areas of Montiferru and Bonarcado. (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP) Alessandro Tocco/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Fires rage through the countryside in Cuglieri, near Oristano, Sardinia, Italy, early Sunday, July 25, 2021. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in many small towns in the province of Oristano, Sardinia, after raging fires burst in the areas of Montiferru and Bonarcado. (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP) Alessandro Tocco/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Fires rage through the countryside in Cuglieri, near Oristano, Sardinia, Italy, early Sunday, July 25, 2021. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in many small towns in the province of Oristano, Sardinia, after raging fires burst in the areas of Montiferru and Bonarcado. (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP) Alessandro Tocco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A burned wood after fires have been raging through the countryside in Cuglieri, near Oristano, Sardinia, Italy, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in many small towns in the province of Oristano, Sardinia, after raging fires burst in the areas of Montiferru and Bonarcado. (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP) Alessandro Tocco/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 An olive tree burns as fires have been raging through the countryside in Cuglieri, near Oristano, Sardinia, Italy, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in many small towns in the province of Oristano, Sardinia, after raging fires burst in the areas of Montiferru and Bonarcado. (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP) Alessandro Tocco/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Fires rage through the countryside in Cuglieri, near Oristano, Sardinia, Italy, early Sunday, July 25, 2021. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in many small towns in the province of Oristano, Sardinia, after raging fires burst in the areas of Montiferru and Bonarcado. (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP) Alessandro Tocco/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Fires rage through the countryside in Cuglieri, near Oristano, Sardinia, Italy, early Sunday, July 25, 2021. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in many small towns in the province of Oristano, Sardinia, after raging fires burst in the areas of Montiferru and Bonarcado. (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP) Alessandro Tocco/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Fires rage through the countryside in Cuglieri, near Oristano, Sardinia, Italy, early Sunday, July 25, 2021. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in many small towns in the province of Oristano, Sardinia, after raging fires burst in the areas of Montiferru and Bonarcado. (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP) Alessandro Tocco/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MILAN (AP) — Fires raged Sunday on Italy's Mediterranean island of Sardinia, where nearly 400 people were evacuated overnight. No deaths or injuries have been reported.
Firefighters said several homes were damaged in the island's western interior region. Civil protection authorities said a preliminary survey indicates 10,000 acres have been consumed by flames around Montiferru, near the center of the Italy’s second-largest island.