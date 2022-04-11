Skip to main content
News

Firefighters contain blaze along Arkansas River in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — State and local firefighters have established a perimeter around a 20-acre (7.8-hectare) grassland fire in Pueblo that briefly forced people to evacuate a neighborhood next to City Park, a fire official said.

About 30 personnel were working the edges of the fire, which erupted Sunday in a wooded area with heavy brush and quickly spread in high winds along the north bank of the Arkansas River, said Pueblo Fire Capt. Woody Percival. An evacuation order for the Aberdeen neighborhood in west Pueblo was rescinded late Sunday.

Shifting winds that reached 40 mph (64 kph) on Sunday died down on Monday, but the region remained under a red flag warning that banned open burning, Percival said. Fire crews also worked to douse hot spots identified within the perimeter with the help of a spotter plane, he said.

The cause of the fire was unknown, and authorities had yet to locate an ignition point, Percival said. No structures were damaged.

More News