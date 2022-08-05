7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway Aug. 5, 2022 Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 5:14 p.m.
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.
A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.