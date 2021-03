PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida deputy has been arrested on a perjury charge after he reportedly lied about his reason for using a neck-hold on a man at an apartment complex where he was working off-duty as a security guard, authorities say.

Jacob Kraker, 37, was arrested Thursday by Port Orange police on a warrant from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office charging him with perjury, a third-degree felony.