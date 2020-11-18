Fired Mandan police officer charged with three sex crimes

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A former Mandan police officer has been charged with three sex crimes, according to court records posted Wednesday.

Scott Warzecha is charged in Morton County with one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of surreptitious intrusion. Court documents do not list an attorney for Warzecha.

Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said Wednesday that Warzecha was fired after an internal investigation. Warzecha was placed on administrative leave earlier this week.

Warzecha was a 13-year police veteran and the handler of the Mandan department’s first K-9, Kupper. The dog joined the department in August 2019, The Bismarck Tribune reported.