Fire strikes five homes in Kalamazoo; 84-year-old woman OK

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Fire damaged or destroyed at least five homes in Kalamazoo, including one where an 84-year-old woman had lived for more than four decades, authorities said Wednesday.

The woman was not injured, the Department of Public Safety said. The other properties were vacant.

The fires were reported around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Kalamazoo, which was under a 7 p.m. curfew, has been the site of raucous protests over police abuse and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police consider the fires suspicious. The fire marshal is investigating.