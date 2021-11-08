Fire set by rider on Japanese bullet train quickly put out

TOKYO (AP) — A rider on a Japanese super-express train started a fire on the floor that was quickly put out by fellow passengers Monday morning and didn't cause injuries, police said. The suspect allegedly wanted to imitate an attack on Tokyo commuter train a week ago that caused several injuries.

The suspect sprinkled liquid on the floor, lit a piece of paper with his lighter and dropped it on the the aisle floor next to his seat as the Kyushu Shinkansen “bullet” train was traveling from the Kumamoto station to the Shin-Yatsushiro station in southern Japan, according to Kumamoto prefectural police official Tsuneo Kitada.