Fire restrictions ordered at 4 sites in northern New Mexico

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The National Park Service is implementing additional fire restrictions at four park sites in northern New Mexico due to an increasing risk of wildfires in the region.

The additional restrictions announced Monday apply to Bandelier National Monument and Valles Caldera National Preserve near Los Alamos and to Fort Union National Monument near Watrous in Mora County and Pecos National Historical Park in San Miguel County.

The restrictions ordered in the so-called Pueblo Parks Group prohibit all fires involving campfires, charcoal grills and coal and wood stoves.

Also, smoking is prohibited except in enclosed vehicles or building, and operating an internal combustion engine off paved or gravel roads is prohibited.

Other prohibited activities including welding or using torches with open flames or using firearms and explosives.

Motor vehicles can't be operated off roads, motorized trails or established parking areas except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation near the roadway.