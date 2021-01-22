Fire on Prudence Island destroys 3 homes

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — Three homes were destroyed and two others were damaged in a Thursday night fire on Prudence Island, fire officials said.

Firefighters from Portsmouth and several nearby communities responded to the fire around 11 p.m., according to The Newport Daily News. When they arrived, the fire had already engulfed three houses and was being fueled by the homes' propane tanks.

Portsmouth Fire Assistant Chief Howard Tighe said it was the biggest fire he had seen in his 20 years in the area.

“You could see if from across the bay that how quick it was,” he said. "Once those propane tanks went it was like a fireball.”

No one was in the homes, fire officials said, and no injuries were reported.

Crews got the flames under control around 1 a.m. The fire is being investigated by the state Fire Marshal’s office.