Fire in Massachusetts home blamed on charging hoverboard

KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) — A fire that caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a Massachusetts home over the weekend is being blamed on a charging hoverboard, fire officials said Monday.

The fire in Kingston was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the state fire marshal's office. No injuries were reported and the residents were not displaced.

The hoverboard was charging in a third-floor family room when the charging cord, being used for the first time, caused the hoverboard’s battery pack to explode, fire investigators said.

Five people were displaced when a hoverboard sparked a two-alarm fire in Andover last month.

“Use only chargers supplied with the hoverboard or by the manufacturer,” Kingston Fire Chief Mark Douglass said in the statement. “Only charge a hoverboard when you are there to watch it and do not charge unattended, especially overnight."