Fire burns large commercial building in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fire gutted a large commercial building in Los Angeles early Wednesday but firefighters kept the flames from spreading to other buildings.

The blaze erupted before dawn in the Harvard Park area southwest of downtown and nearly 100 firefighters responded, the Fire Department said.

The one- and two-story structure housed a dry cleaning business.

Firefighters had to battle the flames defensively, directing streams of water from the exterior.