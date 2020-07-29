Fire, bridge collapse on Tempe lake after train derails

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A bridge over Tempe Town Lake has caught on fire and partially collapsed after a train derailed.

Tempe Fire Department officials say the derailment happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday and involved a Union Pacific train. At least 90 firefighters are on the scene.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.

Local TV station footage showed huge flames, plumes of thick, black smoke and train cars lying on the ground below the bridge.

Authorities are still trying to determine what was aboard the trains.

The 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) man-made lake is a popular recreation spot for jogging, cycling and boating located near Arizona State University.