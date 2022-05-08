Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Arson investigators were probing a fire Sunday inside the headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, where someone had spray-painted a message outside the building.
Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday in Madison was suspicious in nature. No one was injured, and officials were still working to determine how much damage the fire caused.