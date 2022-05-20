Finland says Russia suspending natural gas supplies

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russia will cut off natural gas to Finland after the Nordic country that applied for NATO membership this week refused President Vladimir Putin's demand to pay in rubles, the Finnish state-owned energy company said Friday, the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine.
Finland is the latest country to be cut off from an energy supply that is used to generate electricity and power industry after refusing Russia's decree. Poland and Bulgaria were cut off late last month but had prepared for the loss of gas or are getting supplies from other countries.