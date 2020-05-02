Fighter jets roar over Georgia in tribute to health workers

A formation of jets from the Navy's Blue Angels, left, and the Air Force's Thunderbirds fly over Atlanta, to show support for medical workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak, Saturday, May 2, 2020. A formation of jets from the Navy's Blue Angels, left, and the Air Force's Thunderbirds fly over Atlanta, to show support for medical workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Photo: John Bazemore, AP Photo: John Bazemore, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Fighter jets roar over Georgia in tribute to health workers 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians gathered in small groups atop parking decks, on rooftop patios and along normally busy interstates to see U.S. military fighter jets that flew over the Atlanta metro area in a tribute to health care workers battling the coronavirus.

Spectators cheered loudly as the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds roared overhead Saturday afternoon. The jets flew in formation as they passed over the area's major hospitals.

At the historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, spectators generally adhered to social distancing guidelines, but few wore masks. Some carried lawn chairs and beverages while others pushed strollers. Many tried to capture the moment with phones or more advanced cameras.

Statewide, two-dozen more deaths of people with COVID-19 were reported Saturday by state health officials. Also, nearly 1,000 new cases were reported in the most recent daily update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.