Fiery chants for justice from marchers at Chauvin trial MOHAMED IBRAHIM, Associated Press/Report for America March 8, 2021 Updated: March 8, 2021 4:54 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Monday outside the fortified courthouse for the first day of the trial of a former police officer charged in George Floyd's death, with chants of “No justice, no peace!” and speakers imploring the jurors to “do the right thing.”
Many in the crowd carried banners, some reading “Justice for George Floyd” and “Convict Killer Cops."
