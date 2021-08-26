Fiancé charged in death of SC woman reported missing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The fiancé of a South Carolina woman reported missing in March 2020 has been charged with her death.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Gwinnett County Police Department, authorities Tuesday arrested Michael Lee Wilkerson during a traffic stop in Buford, Georgia, multiple news outlets reported. He is being held at the Gwinnett County jail with no bond and is awaiting extradition to Greenville, South Carolina. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.