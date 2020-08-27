Fewer Iowa counties being considered for FEMA storm aid

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of Iowa counties eligible for help from the federal government for damage after an unusual wind storm is dwindling, Iowa's emergency management director said Thursday.

Joyce Flinn, speaking at a press conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds, said nine of the 27 counties that originally had requested Federal Emergency Management Agency help for individuals with damage to homes or other private property have withdrawn their applications for federal assistance.

Flinn said those counties didn't appear to meet federal guidelines for the number of properties destroyed or with major damage.

Assessments are nearly completed for the remaining 17 counties initially included in Reynolds' request for federal individual disaster assistance, Flinn said.

Only Linn County has been approved by President Donald Trump for FEMA individual assistance, which offers grants to help people pay for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Flinn said 5,143 people in the county have registered for help.

The Aug. 10 derecho storm knocked out power to more than 500,000 electric customers and damaged homes, farms, crops and businesses.

The state’s initial damage estimate was $3.99 billion which included more than 8,200 homes destroyed or severely damage.

Flinn said 16 counties are getting federal public assistance help to clear debris and make repairs to public buildings, roads and bridges, and eight more counties could be added if they qualify.