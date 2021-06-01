Fewer 2020 traffic stops in Missouri, but disparity remains

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Traffic stops and arrests resulting from those stops declined sharply in Missouri last year due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Black motorists were still far more likely to be pulled over and arrested, according to a report released Tuesday.
Since 2000, the Missouri Attorney General's Office has been tasked with compiling annual reports on traffic stops. The law requiring the report was prompted by concerns about racial bias in traffic stops, and Black motorists over the years have been far more likely to be stopped than whites.