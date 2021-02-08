Few New Mexico schools rush to offer in-person classes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — After an 11-month ban in New Mexico on regular in-person classes for the vast majority of students, the window opened for the state to bring back up to half of its students starting Monday.

But even with the newfound autonomy to reopen schools, most students live in districts that won’t be rushing to in-person instruction any time soon, even at the 50% capacity hybrid model prescribed by state officials.

Around a quarter of students reside in the Albuquerque district, where the school board turned down a proposal for a hybrid program last week.

“Students have grown accustomed to synchronous and asynchronous learning (they even know what that means!)," Elder wrote in an email to staff last week. “Teachers are tapping into their creativity. Routines have been established, attendance is getting better, grades are improving.”

Elder added: “In the end, we want students back in school.”

Santa Fe Public Schools are restarting a hybrid program that does not require teachers to teach in-person. With only 15% of teachers signed up for classes, the in-person program will be extremely small, though larger than a pilot hybrid program that took place for few weeks last fall.

All schools have been allowed to have some small in-person classes, with five students to a teacher for programs that involve special needs students and younger children who benefit even less from online instruction than their peers.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are bitter over the way Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has restricted school openings over the past year.

On Monday, a Senate Education Committee hearing served as a platform for those grievances as legislators considered a bill that would take some emergency health order authority away from the governor and give it school boards.

“We need to start making the decisions with the child in mind,” said GOP Minority Whip Sen. Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho, who criticized the slow rollout of vaccines that have reached only a handful of teachers.

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.