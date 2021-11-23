Ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka; at least 6 dead KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press Nov. 23, 2021 Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 1:49 a.m.
1 of5 Sri Lankan police and navy life savers attend the rescue work following a ferry capsized in Kinniya, about 267 kilometres east of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. At least six people have died after a ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka, Navy official says. Mangalanath Liyanaarachchi Show More Show Less
2 of5 Sri Lankan police officers inspect the capsized ferry in Kinniya, about 267 kilometres east of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. At least six people are dead after a ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, said Navy spokesperson Capt. Indika de Silva. At least 12 others have been rescued. Mangalanath Liyanaarachchi Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Sri Lankan police and navy life savers attend the rescue work following a ferry capsized in Kinniya, about 267 kilometres east of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Mangalanath Liyanaarachchi Show More Show Less
5 of5
COLOMBO (AP) — A ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, killing at least six people, a navy spokesperson said.
Twelve people have been rescued and the search for others is continuing, navy spokesperson Capt. Indika de Silva said. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were on board the ferry or what caused it to overturn.
Written By
KRISHAN FRANCIS