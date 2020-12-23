Feds charge 10 in drug bust linked to Oklahoma prison gang

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday they've charged 10 people and broken up a drug distribution ring in eastern Oklahoma involving a white supremacist prison gang.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Muskogee announced indictments against the defendants that includes inmates at two state prisons and a former prison worker. All 10 were indicted for their roles in what prosecutors say was a conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

Among those charged were Randall Brent Cook, 41, an inmate at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, and Jason Nathaniel Holland, 39, an inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, who prosecutors say were members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood prison gang. Prosecutors say Paul Casey Craig, 46, a former prison worker at OSP, aided the conspiracy by smuggling drugs and other contraband into the prison.

Court records don't indicate the name of Cook's attorney, and attorneys for Holland and Craig didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.