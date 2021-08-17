Feds approve project to build new Newark airport monorail

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A $2 billion project to replace Newark Liberty International Airport’s aging and problem-plagued monorail has received environmental approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.
With Tuesday’s announcement, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it hopes to begin construction on the monorail in mid-2022 and have it ready for service by 2026. The FAA's approval will allow the Port Authority to apply to use passenger facility charges to help pay for the project.