Feds: Nearly 5,000 fake karaoke machines have been seized

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Federal law enforcement officials in Virginia say they've seized nearly 5,000 fake karaoke machines.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that they're now sitting in a Chesapeake warehouse and will likely be destroyed.

Jim Stitzel, an assistant special agent in charge with Homeland Security Investigations in Norfolk, said the fake machines came from China and were heading to consumers who purchased them on Amazon.

Federal officials said the fake machines were seized with the help of online retailers who suspected they were counterfeit. The partnership is called “Operation Fulfilled Action” and includes U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center.

Officials are warning shoppers to be wary of counterfeit goods sold through sites like Amazon.

“Do your due diligence,” Stitzel said. “Do your research, read reviews. Look at where the product is coming from.”

He added that counterfeit karaoke machines “are the tip of the iceberg."

“Criminals also traffic in counterfeit medications, counterfeit automotive parts and counterfeit micro-components destined for use in military platforms that threaten the health and safety of the American public,” he said.

