Feds: Juvenile facility guard smuggled contraband for bribes

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A former guard at a juvenile detention center in Chehalis has been indicted on federal charges that he accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling in marijuana, cell phones and other contraband.

A grand jury indicted Julio Hayes on Wednesday on extortion and other charges.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Seattle says 40-year-old was fired from Green Hill School a year ago after an FBI investigation uncovered his conduct.

Prosecutors said he accepted more than $11,000 in payments for the contraband from offenders or their friends or relatives, and that he often took orders by text message.

Hayes’ attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Hayes faces arraignment March 16. He had worked at the school since 2018.