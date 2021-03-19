Federal relief delays tax break for California businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California businesses got billions of dollars from the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic, money that helped many survive public health restrictions that hobbled their livelihoods. But now Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration worries a new federal law could mean the state can’t exempt that money from taxes.
The U.S. government changed the law so businesses don't have to pay federal income tax on the money and California lawmakers are eager to do the same at the state level.