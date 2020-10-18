Federal officers use tear gas during ICE protest in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal agents and demonstrators clashed outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in South Portland for several hours late Saturday, with officers eventually using tear gas and detaining several people.

Demonstrators gathered at Willamette Park and walked about a mile (1.6 kilometers) to the ICE building, arriving at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Department of Homeland Security officers first responded as protesters tried to tie mylar balloons to a gate outside the building, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Federal officers used smoke, an irritant and non-lethal munitions to break up the crowd while demonstrators threw playground balls or rocks at officers in several exchanges throughout the night, officials said.

About 100 protesters remained in the area by 10 p.m., the newspaper reported, and the confrontations continued. Federal officers detained several people but it was unclear how many.

The demonstration, in honor of those who have died in ICE custody, came as part of the near nightly protests in Portland calling for criminal justice reform that began after the death of George Floyd in late May. A former Minneapolis police officer is charged with murder in the killing of Floyd, a Black man.