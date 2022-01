BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging state officials blocked an indoor recreational vehicle park in Watford City from operating.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Thursday that U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland dismissed ND Indoor RV Park's case Monday with prejudice, leaving the door open to future legal action.

The park's attorney filed a motion for dismissal last week. The North Dakota attorney general’s office filed a similar motion for dismissal about six weeks ago.

The park alleged that state officials improperly denied the park’s 2021 license because the park failed to correct spacing violations and fire concerns.

The park complained that complying with the changes would cost too much. The lawsuit sought $5 million in damages from the state Health Department and the attorney general's office, which oversees the fire marshal.

Some oil field workers live in RVs during the winter months. ND Indoor RV Park, which bills itself as the only such facility in North Dakota, can house up to 160 RVs in 10 insulated buildings.