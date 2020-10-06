Federal judge delays Arizona voter registration deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has pushed back Arizona’s voter registration deadline by nearly three weeks because of the pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Steven Logan in Phoenix sided late Monday with the Latino organizing group Mi Familia Vota. He ruled hours before the original deadline arrived at midnight that voter registration forms received by Oct. 23 should be considered valid.

Mi Familia filed suit last week arguing that its voter registration efforts have been harmed by the response to the pandemic. The suit was opposed by the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Gov. Doug Ducey.

Political organizers largely suspended in-person operations in March as the coronavirus began spreading in larger numbers. Republicans have have resumed many in-person voter education and outreach efforts while many Democratic groups are still organizing exclusively through digital means.

Arizona is a crucial battleground in the race for the presidency and control of the U.S. Senate.