Federal buildings vandalized, 6 arrested, devices found

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Six people were arrested after a group vandalized several federal buildings in Philadelphia's Center City on New Year's Eve, police said.

Officers spotted about 50 people, all dressed in black, at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic U.S. Customs House, where windows were smashed, police said. Three arrests were made there and three suspects in that vandalism were arrested elsewhere later.

Vandals then hit the Federal Detention Center, where anti-police and anti-prison graffiti were scrawled, police said. A nearby sheriff's van was also defaced and several windows broken.

“During a search incident to the arrest, they recovered numerous Molotov cocktails and some other devices which haven’t been identified,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Mike Cram said.

Police were searching for more suspects.