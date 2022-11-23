Most Fed officials at last meeting backed slower rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting favored reducing the size of their interest rate hikes “soon’’— just before raising their benchmark rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time.
The central bank's policymakers saw “very few signs that inflation pressures were abating." Still, a “substantial majority'' of the officials felt that smaller rate hikes “would likely soon be appropriate," according to the minutes of their Nov. 1-2 meeting released Wednesday.