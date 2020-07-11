Fay downgraded to tropical depression; continues north

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters downgraded Tropical Storm Fay to a tropical depression early Saturday morning after it quickly weakened once it made landfall in New Jersey.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 2 a.m. advisory that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) as it moved over southern New York. It was located 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of New York City.

A tropical storm warning that had been issued from East Rockaway, New York, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island was ended with the National Hurricane Center's early morning update. No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm.

Fay was expected to move north over portions of eastern New York later Saturday, then into western New England and southeastern Canada. The storm was moving at 17 mph (28 kph), forecasters said.