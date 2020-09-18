https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Father-son-from-Arkansas-die-in-boat-crash-in-15578634.php
Father, son from Arkansas die in boat crash in Missouri
GOLDEN, Mo. (AP) — A father and son from Arkansas died when two boats collided Friday morning on Table Rock Lake, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Two fishing boats collided nearly head-on, with one boat going over the top of the other, said patrol Sgt. John Lueckenhoff. The crash occurred in the Emerald Beach area near Golden.
A 55-year-old man and his 14-year-old son from Arkansas were killed in one boat, Lueckenhoff said.
The driver of the second boat, a man from Shell Knob, survived, The Springfield News-Leader reported.
No names have been released and the investigation continues.
