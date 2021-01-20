Fatal shooting by police of Perry County man to be reviewed

PERRYVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The fatal shooting on Tuesday of a 55-year-old man from Perry County by law enforcement officers following a standoff was being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.

Police officers and deputies had gone to a home in Perryville at around 9 a.m. after reports that someone had barricaded a county road and prevented drivers from passing through when they were met with gunfire.

Officers retreated from the home and after waiting for around 90 minutes, Robert Laudell Bull emerged unarmed.

But Bull retrieved a shotgun and began firing at officers who returned fire, hitting Bull, according to state police.

Bull died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Medical Examiner was set to perform an autopsy on Bull's body.

State police will investigate the shooting and turn over their findings to Perry County prosecutors, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was justified.