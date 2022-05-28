Farmer keeps cows out of the creek to fight water pollution LAURENCE HAMMACK, The Roanoke Times May 28, 2022 Updated: May 28, 2022 9:03 a.m.
1 of15 Alex Hunt reaches to pet one of his cows at his family farm Wednesday, May 18, 2022, near Wirtz, Va. Hunt won a grant to build protective fencing around the creek bed, plant more buffer trees and build more well water sources for his cattle. (Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP) Scott P. Yates/AP Show More Show Less
WIRTZ, Va. (AP) — The herd of Black Angus cows that approached Alex Hunt on his Franklin County farm, hoping for a handout of grain, seemed benevolent enough.
But if left to freely roam 430 acres of fields and forest, the cattle would surely head for one of four creeks on the land. There, they would drink the water, eat the vegetation and wallow along the banks, carving out large mud pits from which sediment would be swept downstream.
LAURENCE HAMMACK